Rotary club aids ASAD sports day

Arun Sports Association for the Disabled held its last sports afternoon at the Arena Centre in Bognor Regis.

On Sunday, June 24 the group held its last meeting before the summer break.

Arun Sports Association for the Disabled offers a variety of sports for people with disabilities in the Arun District.

It supports people with learning, physical, visual, communication and hearing impairments from the age of nine, and aim to provide sports activities with a social aspect as well as training and coaching opportunities.

It was said to be a special session because the members challenged the Rotary Club of Bognor to a afternoon of competitive sport.

They group believes that sports is the best way to make everyday activities easier, it can also help build confidence, leadership, teamwork, and improve communication

The events included bochia, darts, and short may Bowls. Members of Bognor Rotary Club are volunteers and help run the afternoon sessions .

“It was a fun afternoon, and medals and cups were presented to ASAD members by Bognor Rotary Club President David Cousins,” said Peter Stemp.

The sports association is always looking to welcome new members.

Its Sunday afternoon sessions will re commence on October 7 from 2pm-4pm.

If you would like to join or get more information contact ASAD Club chairman Mike Fildes, or email fildesroofing@yahoo.co.uk.