Romesh Ranganathan picks Butlin's Bognor Regis as a favourite holiday destination

Celebrity comedian Romesh Ranganathan said he picks Butlin's Bognor Regis as one of his holiday destinations.

In an interview with the i newspaper, the West Sussex comedian said, contrary to his television series 'The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan' which sees him travelling all over the world, in reality he is not so adventurous and said: "I've got three places I go to on rotation — Portugal, Disneyland and Butlin's, Bognor Regis."

The holiday destination tweeted the comedian today (Thursday December 20) tweeted: "Yes @RomeshRanga 'I've got three places I go to on rotation — Portugal, Disneyland and Butlin's, Bognor Regis.'

"We look forward to welcoming you and the family back to the resort in 2019!"

The father-of-three is best known for his stand-up, television series', and for appearing as a panellist on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie to You? and Mock the Week.