Roller disco event in Bognor is cancelled

Bognor Regis Town Council has announced that its roller rink/roller disco event on Thursday will not go ahead.

The free event was due to take place with a ‘giant outdoor roller rink’ on the Place St Maur with classic ’80s music from midday to 7pm.

A statement on the council’s website says: “The town council are incredibly disappointed at the cancellation of this event and are all too aware that many people will share this feeling. It really has been as a result of circumstances beyond our control.”

It continued: “We have been working very hard in avoiding this outcome but, despite our best efforts, the company with whom we had made the arrangements is no longer in a position to provide what we had planned. Becoming aware of this at such a late stage has meant that we’ve been unable to source availability of a mobile roller rink from an alternative supplier.”

The council has added a third week to its Funshine Days, which start on Tuesday, as an alternative.