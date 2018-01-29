Rocks suffer late blow at hands of Hampton

The Rocks were pipped in the last ten minutes by in-form Hampton and Richmond Boroug to lose 2-1 in a hard-fought encounter at Nyewood Lane.

It was expected to be a routine win for Hampton pre-match with five wins in a row in all competitions but the Rocks were determined to get something out of the game.

The Rocks were unlucky to leave without a point after taking the lead in a good display but a costly mistake at the back and a dubious penalty decision separated the sides.

The home side undoubtedly started out the stronger with plenty of attacking runs down the wings with Pearce coming close with a blocked effort in the only three minutes of the match. However it didn't take long for the Rocks to take advantage of their great play when Sekija nodded in a superb cross from Swallow to make it 1-0 for the hosts on the 13th minute.

The Rocks reacted well after getting the lead holding out against a number of Hampton chances with Lincoln pulling off a fine save on the 25-minute mark. Rocks had great chance to double the lead when Pearce cut the ball back to Sekajja in the box but struck the ball wide.

With a half time lead beckoning for the Rocks a disastrous back pass by Edwards set up Hants Hudson-Odoi who slotted the ball past Lincoln to make the scores level five minutes before half time.

HT 1-1

After such a cruel blow before half time against the run of play the Rocks made a positive start to the second half with plenty of forward runs. After a spell of few chances for either side unmarked Field headed over from a corner in a good chance to take back the lead.

Field was involved again but in his own half putting in a great block from Hants to keep the scores level. With few clean cut chances from either side the match entered the final ten minutes where the referee pointed to the penalty spot in the 82nd minute for a trip to give Hampton a chance to snatch a lead.

Kretschmar stepped up for Hants to slot the penalty past Lincoln and give Hants the lead for the first time in the match to make it 2-1. If it wasn’t painful enough for the Rocks Sekajja had a golden chance soon after to bring the score back level but he fired his shot over the bar from just five yards out. The equaliser never came and the Rocks will be disheartened to leave without a point in when of their strongest team performances this season.

First-team coach Darin Killpartrick mirrored the team's frustration and hopes the Rocks can convert good performances like today into wins. He said: “I thought it was a excellent performance by the team. Football is a cruel game if you look at the chances, it was quite tight but they capitalised on two gifted goals from us in my opinion.

“Their top of the form guide and were bottom of the form guide and if you’d come in and watched today you have never of known the difference.”

Darin was full of praise for Sekijja’s goal but believes changes in the team’s approach is needed. He said: “I would have paid the £12 admission fee to see that goal, it was outstanding.” He added: “We need to tighten up on game intelligence and we need to tighten up on how to win a game of football at this level.”