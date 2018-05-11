Rocks set to return to familiar surroundings

Bognor have been provisionally placed into the Isthmian League premier division for the 2018-19 season - although worries they could be moved into the Southern League linger.

The FA's provisional list of who will play in which league in the non-league world next season puts the Rocks into the Bostik top flight - where they played for five years before promotion to the National League South a year ago.

There is still a chance for clubs to appeal against where they have been placed and although the Rocks won't appeal, some clubs who have been moved sideways into the Southern League may do so. Clubs have a week to appeal.

The planned Bostik premier line-up includes four Sussex sides apart from the Rocks. That would appear to be a much better scenario for Bognor than a move to the Southern League which would have meant a lot of trips to the west country and even one to Wales

The full provisional line-up for the league is:

AFC Hornchurch

Bishops Stortford

Bognor Regis Town

Brightlingsea Regent

Burgess Hill Town

Carshalton Athletic

Corinthian-Casuals

Dorking Wanderers

Enfield Town

Folkestone Invicta

Haringey Borough

Harlow Town

Kingstonian

Leatherhead

Lewes

Margate

Merstham

Potters Bar Town

Tonbridge Angels

Whitehawk

Wingate & Finchley

Worthing