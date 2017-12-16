Rocks on Trophy trail again... City and Lions enjoy victories

The Rocks are enjoying another dose of FA Trophy success - their 4-1 win at Taunton puts them in the last 32 for only the third time in their history.

Their progress evokes memories of two seasons ago, when they reached the semi-finals before an heroic two-legged defeat to Grimsby deprived them of a trip to Wembley for the final.

The Trophy run has given a tough season a lift for Jack Pearce's men have now won three and drawn three of their past seven games - with two of those wins and one of the draws coming in the Trophy.

The draw for the next round is at 1pm on Monday.

Ben Swallow (2), Ibra Sekajja and Doug Tuck scored the second-half goals that won the day in Somerset after they trailed 1-0 at the break.

In the SCFL premier, two goals by Scott Murfin helped Chichester City win a thriller 4-3 at Arundel. Kaleem Haitham and Jack Lee were also on target as Miles Rutherford's team scored three in the final 15 minutes to go second in the table, just two points behind Haywards Heath.

Pagham hammered Littlehampton 5-1 at Nyetimber Lane, with Callum Overton (2), Dan Simmonds (2) and James Thurgar on the scoresheet.

In division two of the SCFL Sidlesham lost 3-2 at Alfold and Bosham drew 2-2 at home to Rustington.

Get all the local football in the Observer on Thursday