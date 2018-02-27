Rocks' latest red card is overturned

The Rocks have had a wretched run with red cards since the turn of the year - but now they have at least had one overturned.

Captain Sami El-Abd has had his sending-off at Hampton and Richmond on Saturday wiped out after a review of the evidence by the FA>

It''s welcome news for the struggling Rocks, who have already lost Calvin Davies, Stefan Ljubicic, Richard Gilot and Ben Swallow to red-card bans since New Year's Day.

A Rocks spokesman said: "Following Sami’s red card on Saturday at Hampton & Richmond, the club carefully considered the video evidence that was available to us. Based on this, we felt that there was sufficient evidence to warrant an appeal, bearing in mind that to lose an appeal can be a costly exercise.

"The Football Association have now confirmed that after reviewing the evidence, they believe that the dismissal was not warranted and therefore Sami’s red card has been overturned. He will therefore not serve any suspension."

It means El-Abd is free to face St Albans on Saturday, when Bognor badly need three points to boost their ongoing effort to climb away from the National League South relegation zone.