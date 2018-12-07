Roadworks in West Sussex: 7-12 December 2018

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.
Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways
Twineham Lane, Albourne: Lay drinking water main with associated services, Road closure, South East Water, 7 Nov to 29 Mar
Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Reposition Openreach telegraph pole, Road closure, BT, 12 Dec
Station Road, Billingshurst: Network Rail works through level crossing, Road closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, 15 Dec to 17 Dec
Foxhole Lane, Bolney: Carriageway Patching, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 18 Dec
Ratham Lane, Bosham: Level crossing maintenance, Road closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, 17 Dec to 20 Dec
Royal George Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Patching, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 14 Dec
College Lane, Chichester: Verge works, Road closure, Chichester District Council, 18 Dec to 19 Dec
Upton Road, Donnington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 13 Dec
West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 17 Dec
Fernhurst Lane, Fernhurst: Install electricity duct for cabling, Road closure, Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks, until 31 Dec
Findon Bypass Southbound: Findon, Replace streetlight column following traffic collision, Overnight road closure southbound, West Sussex Highways, 6 Dec to 7 Dec
Salthill Road, Fishbourne: Essential track maintenance through level crossing, Road closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, 20 Dec to 21 Dec
Sandy Lane, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 13 Dec
Copnall Way, Horsham: Carriageway resurfacing works, Overnight road closure, Gilbert Ash, 10 Dec to 11 Dec
Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway resurfacing works outside new development, Overnight road closure, Readie Construction Ltd, until 7 Dec
Twineham Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Lay drinking water main with associated services, Road closure, South East Water, until 29 Mar
North Farm Road, Lancing: Re-lay leaking water communication pipe, Road closure, Southern Water, 11 Dec to 13 Dec
Camelsdale Road, Linchmere: Investigate and repair sunken carriageway, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 7 Dec
Blackbrook Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 7 Dec
Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road closure, BT, until 7 Dec
Arndale Road, Littlehampton: Carriageway Patching, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 12 Dec
Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall: Excavate and install ducting for installation of circuit cable system, Road closure, Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks, 13 Dec to 21 Dec
Colworth Lane, Oving: Installation of passing places by developer, Road closure, Hall Hunter Partnership (Farming), until 7 Dec
Marsh Lane, Oving: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 10 Dec
Greatham Lane, Parham: Replace damaged Openreach aerial cable, Road closure, BT, until 6 Dec
Blackgate Lane, Pulborough: Renew Openreach pole, Road closure, BT, 7 Dec
The Bridleway, Selsey: Replace water mains, associated services and connections, Road closure, Portsmouth Water, 12 Nov to 21 Dec
Lockgate Road, Sidlesham: Carriageway pothole repair, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 6 Dec
Stein Road, Southbourne: Track maintenance, Road closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, 19 Dec to 20 Dec
Dumpford Lane, Trotton With Chithurst: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 12 Dec
Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill: Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 17 Dec
Twineham Lane, Twineham: Lay drinking water main with associated services, Road closure, South East Water, 7 Nov to 29 Mar
Acre Street, West Wittering: Carriageway Repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 10 Dec
Summerfield Road, West Wittering: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 14 Dec
Foxbury Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway Patching, Road closure, West Sussex Highways, 19 Dec
Hollist Lane, Woolbeding: Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road closure, BT, 20 Dec to 11 Jan
Queen Street, Worthing: Repair leak on water main, Road closure, Southern Water, 12 Dec to 14 Dec