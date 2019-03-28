Roadworks and closures for Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and beyond, March 28 - April 6 2019

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways

Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne: Carriageway Patching (between A281 Brighton Road and Truslers Hill Lane), Road Closure, 1 to 3 April

Brittens Lane, Aldingbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 1 April

Lake Lane, Barnham: Various drainage issues to be resolved, Road Closure, until 30 Mar

Stane Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway Patching (between Five Oaks Roundabout to Haven Road), Overnight Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Stane Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway Patching (between Five Oaks Roundabout and Hilland Roundabout), Overnight Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Sidlesham Lane, Birdham: Carriageway Surface Dressing (Birdham Road to Mapsons Lane), Road Closure, 9 to 12 April

Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Sherwood Road and Chichester Road Roundabout), Road Closure, 8 to 10 April

Hotham Way Westbound, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Specialist Surfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 27 to 28 Mar

Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis: Carriageway Specialist Surfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 27 to 28 Mar

Spronketts Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 April

Old Park Lane, Bosham: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Hoe Lane and the A259), Road Closure, 10 to 12 April

Walton Lane, Bosham: Lay duct in carriageway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, 3 to 5 April

Stane Street, Boxgrove: Lay water main to serve new development, Road Closure, until 5 April

A264 Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works, Road Closure, 1 April until 15 Dec

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works, Road Closure, 1 April to 15 Dec

Coombes Road, Coombes: Carriageway remedial resurfacing works as part of Rampion Wind Farm project, Road Closure, 8 to 12 April

Ash Road, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, until 28 Mar

Brighton Road, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 30 Mar

Brighton Road, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 30 Mar

Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 30 Mar

Crawley Avenue, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 6 April

Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 30 Mar

Crawley Avenue Northbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 6 April

Crawley Avenue Southbound, Crawley: Replace road studs, Overnight Road Closure, until 6 April

Hawth Avenue, Crawley: Lay new water main, Road Closure, until 12 April

London Road Northbound, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 April

Manor Royal, Crawley: Carriageway resurfacing, Road Closure, 9 to 12 April

Hollist Lane, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 9 April

Vanzell Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 9 April

Bracklesham Lane, East Wittering: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Bracklesham Close and end of road), Road Closure, 10 to 13 April

Wandleys Lane, Eastergate: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Fontwell Avenue and West Walberton Lane), Road Closure, 8 to 9 April

Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 4 to 5 April

B2178 Southbrook Road To Moutheys Lane, Funtington: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 1 to 5 April

Heyshott Street, Heyshott: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 April

Bishopric Link Southbound, Horsham: Mobile crane in carriageway to erect tower crane within site, Road Closure, 10 to 11 April

Doomsday Lane, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 April

Chilling Street, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 28 Mar

Sloop Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 28 Mar

Mill Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 3 April

Forage Yard Road, Lavant: Access/egress of traffic for Goodwood Members Meeting, Road Closure, 6 to 7 April

Old Broyle Road, Lavant: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Brandy Hole Lane and Pine Grove), Road Closure, 8 to 12 April

West Stoke Road, Lavant: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 8 to 12 April

Park Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 April

Walstead Common Road, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 2 April

Gills Lane, Lodsworth: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 2 April

Dial Green Lane, Lurgashall: Tree surgery prior to hanging overhead Openreach fibre cable, Road Closure, until 8 April

Wardley Lane, Milland: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 8 April

Crawley Road, North Horsham: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 9 April

Quail Close, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 9 April

Greatham Lane, Parham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 11 April

Fulking Road, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 April

Poynings Road, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 3 April

Manor Lane, Selsey: Resurfacing works to repair carriageway damaged by construction traffic, Road Closure, 25 Mar to 29 Mar

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, Works area for the redevelopment of Adur & Worthing’s offices and walkway for pedestrians, Road Closure, until 20 May

Boxham Lane, Sidlesham: Carriageway Surface Dressing, Road Closure, 9 to 11 April

Lockgate Road, Sidlesham: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between B2145 Street End Road to Mapsons Lane), Road Closure, 9 April to 11 April

Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Replace water main, associated services and connections (Rookery Lane and Forge Cottage), Road Closure, until 8 April

Rookery Lane, Sidlesham: Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Roman Gate Roundabout, Slinfold: Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 4 to 6 April

Titch Hill, Sompting: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 3 April

Sedgwick Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 9 April

Steyning Bypass, Steyning: Carriageway Patching, Overnight Road Closure, 8 April

Church Road, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 6 to 18 April

East Street, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 6 to 18 April

Lion Lane, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 6 to 18 April

North Street, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 6 to 18 April

Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 10 to 13 April

Selsfield Road, Turners Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 6 to 18 April

Wandleys Lane, Walberton: Carriageway Surface Dressing (between Fontwell Avenue and West Walberton Lane), Road Closure, 8 to 9 April

Byfleets Lane, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 April

Haglands Lane, West Chiltington: Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works (between Lordings Lane and Wychwood), Road Closure, until 29 Mar

St Michaels Way, West Grinstead: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 8 April

Hammingden Lane, West Hoathly: Replace Openreach telegraph poles, Road Closure, 8 to 9 April

Hook Lane, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 1 April

Aldsworth Common Road, Westbourne: Water main connection, Road Closure, 1 to 5 April

B2147 Common Road To Racton Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 April

New Road, Westhampnett: Access/egress for Goodwood Members Meeting event, Road Closure, 6 to 7 April

Copthorne Way, Worth: Carriageway planing and resurfacing developer works, Overnight Road Closure, 4 to 6 April

Wallage Lane, Worth: Bridge inspection, Road Closure, 29 Mar

Chute Avenue, Worthing: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 10 April

Richmond Road, Worthing: Gas mains CCTV inspection and seal joints (between Winchester Road and Wykeham Road), Road Closure, until 6 April

Woodside Road, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 3 April

Lake Lane, Yapton: Repair broken pipework, ditching works and carriageway patching, Road Closure, 1 to 13 April