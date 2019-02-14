Roadworks and closures for Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst and beyond, February 14 - 20 2019

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways

Reeds Lane, Albourne: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 19 Feb to 22 Feb

Street Lane, Ardingly, Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, until 15 Feb

Hole Street, Ashington, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, until 16 Feb

Bignor Down, Bignor, Tree works, Road Closure, until 22 Feb

Colwood Lane, Bolney, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 18 Feb to 20 Feb

Jeremys Lane, Bolney, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 15 Feb

Station Road, Bosham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 21 Feb

Birchwood Grove Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Folders Lane and Walstead House), Road Closure, 20 Feb to 22 Feb

West Burton Lane, Bury, Repair collapsed culvert, Road Closure, 18 Feb to 22 Mar

Twineham Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Lay drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Elms Drive, Lancing, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 18 Feb to 19 Feb

Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 20 Feb

Lewes Road, Lindfield Urban: Carriageway Resurfacing (between High Street and Mead Cottage), Road Closure, 18 Feb to 1 Mar

Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall, Excavate and install ducting for installation of circuit cable system, Road Closure, until 15 Feb

Golding Lane, Nuthurst, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 14 Feb

A259 Drayton Lane Roundabout To Marsh Lane, Oving, Carriageway pothole repairs, Overnight Road Closure, 19 Feb

Princess Anne Road, Rudgwick, Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 19 Feb to 21 Feb

Tates Way, Rudgwick, Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 18 Feb to 20 Feb

East Court Way To Guildford Road, Rustington, Lay duct and construct chamber in footway as part of WSCC Gigabit project, Road Closure, 18 Feb to 22 Feb

Lockgate Road, Sidlesham, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, until 14 Feb

Rookery Lane, Sidlesham, Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 29 Mar

Slaugham Lane, Slaugham: New connection to water main, Road Closure, 18 Feb to 22 Feb

Guildford Road, Slinfold, Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, until 16 Feb

Elm Grove Lane, Steyning: Lay new gas main, abandon old main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 15 Mar

Twineham Lane, Twineham, Lay drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Byfleets Lane, Warnham: Drainage works as part of Operation Watershed, Road Closure, 25 Feb to 8 Mar

East Street, West Chiltington, Overhead works for new electricity service, Road Closure, 18 Feb to 20 Feb

Maplehurst Road, West Grinstead, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 19 Feb

Station Approach, West Hoathly: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 21 Feb to 22 Feb

Bellview Road, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 21 Feb to 22 Feb

Bost Hill, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 Mar

Sea Place, Worthing, In conjunction with refurbishment of signalised junction in Goring Road, Road Closure, until 15 Mar

The Oval, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 21 Feb to 22 Feb