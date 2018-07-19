Road reopened after Chichester field fire

Westhampnett Road has been reopened after a fire saw eight fire crews called to the area earlier this afternoon.

The ‘fast spreading’ fire at the old football club in Church Road has now been put out, with two crews remaining on scene to dampen down, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

At its height, up to 40 firefighters were at the scene of the blaze reported at 2.11pm, which was described as ‘challenging’.

Westhampnett Road was closed between Sainsbury’s and Spitalfield Lane, adding to congestion on the A27 through rush hour, with queues still reported throughout the area.

