‘Rich House Poor House’ Yapton family pleased with episode

A family from Yapton who took part in TV house swap ‘Rich House Poor House’ have said they are happy with how it went.

The Channel 5 programme, which aired last night, showed Victoria Maude, her husband Paul Walker and their three children switch lives with a family in Fareham.

Victoria, whose family is listed as being in the top ten per cent for income, said she was grateful the show explained the majority of their £1,716 a week budget went on school fees and not shopping.

She said she had never met the Edney family, who traded in their £168 a-week life, but she hoped the families could meet up.

She said: “I’m really pleased we did it, that they could come here and they enjoyed it.

“I’m really glad it helped in some way.

“It’s such a privilege for anyone to live in someone else’s home.”

Watching the programme together at home she said she had a pillow ready to hide behind but it came out ‘much better than expected’.

“I thought it was very well done,” she said. “It is a bit weird when you see your house on telly but I suppose after a week of having a camera in your face it’s fine.”

The episode is available at www.channel5.com

