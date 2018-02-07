Revealed: cash boom and bust for Bognor car parks

Two of the main car parks in Bognor Regis have enjoyed opposite fortunes over the last few years.

The 130-bay Gloucester Road car park has seen its net income fall by 11.6 per cent since 2013-14, a Freedom of Information request revealed.

Gloucester Road car park has seen income fall significantly

However the Regis Centre car park, which can host up to 188 vehicles, experienced a jump in income.

The data revealed that the Regis Centre car park’s net income rose by 10.8 per cent in the same period.

According to data from Arun District Council, the total net income of Gloucester Road car park for the 2016-17 financial year was £109,838, dwarfed by the Regis Centre’s net earnings of £233,162.

A council spokesman said: “The two car parks mentioned are not directly comparable because they serve different markets.

“Gloucester Road is a seafront car park, so the parking there is seasonal and is very much weather-dependent.

“In the winter it obviously won’t be as busy as during the warmer months when more people wish to visit the beach and all the attractions we have along the seafront.

“The Regis Centre car park is a town centre car park so will be consistently busy throughout the year as people enjoy shopping and visiting cafes and restaurants.”