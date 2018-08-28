Retro video games event in Bognor to raise cash for charity

A Bognor woman is holding a video games event to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Zoe Pniewski said she came up with the idea with her husband Jan earlier this year after the unexpected death of her uncle last year.

The event will take place at the Waverley Pub on September 16 and will feature retro video games from the 1970s to 2000.

Zoe said her 65-year-old uncle died of pancreatic cancer within four weeks of being diagnosed.

She said: "That's what spurred it on. It's to raise money and awareness."

"We are excited for the event. This is the first event of its kind and we are hoping it will be the first of many."

She added: "All ages are welcome, and you don't have to be a computer whizz kid or a gaming expert.

"Come along for a laugh and raise lots of money for this wonderful cause whilst reliving your youth!"

The event will take place in the Waverley’s function room from 2pm until 8pm.

For further information about this event either visit their Facebook page Pixels Against Cancer. Retro Video-gaming for Cancer Research or contact Zoe via her website www.myspecialevent.co.uk