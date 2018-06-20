Resolution to motorcycle ‘ban’ uproar over Chichester street

A row over motorcycle parking in the Hornet has been resolved this week after the county council clarified bikes will still be able to be parked outside a motorbike business.

CMW Motorcycles in the Hornet asked for support in challenging the council on a traffic regulation order it claimed was a ‘direct attack’ on its business.

The appeal caused outcry but on Tuesday West Sussex County Council stated it was ‘merely suggesting motorbike parking in line with other vehicle restrictions in the Hornet’.

Currently, a limit of 30 minutes’ waiting time applies to cars, which is set to change to an hour for all vehicles.

A county council spokesperson said: “The proposals have the support of local county councillor Jamie Fitzjohn and our intention throughout has been to support local businesses.

“In that same spirit we will look to include a motorcycle-only bay outside the motorbike shop. There would be no time restriction on motorbike parking within this bay.

“We intend to advertise the proposals in July, when there will be an opportunity for people to comment by way of support or objection.

“All responses would then be considered by the county council before any decision is made.”

CMW Motorcycles declined to comment given the issue was resolved.