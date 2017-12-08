Residents welcome MP and choir to party

Willowhale Farm Residents Association welcomed some special guests to the annual Christmas party.

Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb went along this morning to join the festivities and chatted warmly with residents.

Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb chatting with members of Willowhale Farm Residents Association

Entertainment was provided by Rose Green Infant School Choir, with the children singing some Christmas songs.

John and Anne Bass have been organising the get-together since 2008 as a special Christmas version of their weekly pop-in coffee mornings at Aldwick Parish Council’s chamber.

John said: “We do it on behalf of the community. We like to think we are a community and we have 210 members, so we are a large association.

“Everyone enjoyed it, especially the children singing. It was lovely because we work with the infant schoool a lot and have been wanting them to come but dates have clashed in the past.”

The children, who are all in year-two, will be singing with Angmering Chorale at The Angmering School on Saturday.

Head teacher Julie Holloway said: “It is a lovely time for the children. They sang some of the songs they will sing in the concert on Saturday.

“We always have lovely singers at Rose Green and I think music is such an important part of the curriculum..

“We have been wanting to do this for a few years but this is the first time we have been able to. We wanted to get them to sing in the community, it is important for the children.”

The residents’ association coffee mornings are open to all and free refreshments are provided.