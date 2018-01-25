Residents’ concerns prompt traffic order for Hook Lane

Concerns from residents have prompted a permanent Traffic Regulation Order to be proposed for Hook Lane, Bognor Regis.

The document states it follows issues being raised with parked cars causing obstruction, particularly for large vehicles such as refuse collection lorries.

Addressing this issue was prioritised by the Joint Western Arun County Local committee, it adds, detailing that the order would maintain availability of parking on one side of the road while preventing such obstructions.

If put into place it would prohibit waiting at any time (double yellow lines) on the north side the road, from its junction with Northcliffe Road, eastwards, including all sides of the turning area.

West Sussex County Council is welcoming comments on the plans (JWA1601-MM), which can be viewed on its website or at the Bognor Library, the deadline is February 15.

What do you think of the proposal? Email news@bognor.co.uk