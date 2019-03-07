Rescue helicopter attends 'police incident' at Bognor Pier

A 'police incident' at Bognor Pier was attended to by numerous emergency service teams overnight.

According to Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, it was paged at 2.30am with Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team, Littlehampton Lifeboat, Selsey Lifeboat, and a Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Its post on social media said Hillhead Coastguard Team and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also tasked.

A spokesman added: "No further information on this incident will be released at this time."

