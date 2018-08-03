Reminder to use child safe wrist bands on Witterings beaches

Selsey Coastguard is reminding families to use Child Safe wristbands after a call out to help find a missing child at West Wittering beach earlier today.

The free wristbands are an easy way of making sure lost children are carrying the name and contact number of their parent or guardian and are available from the Lifeguard Hut.

The ten-year-old child, reported missing just before 1pm was found safe and well and the search was called off, the coastguard team said on Facebook.

The coastguard station posted: “Free Child Safe Wrist Bands are available at the lifeguard tower at West Wittering Beach please use them and keep an eye on your children at all times especially at the seaside!

“If you do lose your child on the beach please report it to the lifeguards on a lifeguarded beach and dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!