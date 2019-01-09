Registration for Littlehampton Pancake Olympics is now open

Littlehampton’s High Street is set to take another battering, as the charity pancake olympics returns to the town centre.

The event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, will take place in the High Street on Saturday, March 2 between 11-1pm.

The Littlehampton Pancake Olympics last year in High Street, Littlehampton

The annual event has seen teams of pancake Olympians return year after year to battle it out for the coveted gold frying pan and £100 for their chosen charity.

Teams of three to four adults and children are invited to take part in a series of Olympic-inspired events these include pancake curling, a relay and traditional pancake flipping.

Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online on the town council’s website or ring 01903 732063 for more information.

The closing date for registrations is Friday, February 15.

Sponsors are also being sought for the event, email events@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or call 01903 732063 for more information.

The chairman of the town council’s community resources committee, councillor Ian Buckland said: “This is a fantastic fun event that reaches the heart of the local community. The money raised supports vital services in Littlehampton and beyond.”