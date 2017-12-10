Regis School pupils’ cathedral concert

Students from The Regis School students sang with hundreds of their peers from across the country in a special concert held in Southwark Cathedral.

The students from The Regis School travelled to London to sing in the premiere performance of Wassail! Carols of Comforts and Joy. This brand new musical score has been composed by Alexander L’Estrange.

The performance was organised by United Learning – a national group of schools which includes The Regis School. United Learning’s Partnership Fund commissioned the piece as a way of opening up the world of choral singing to pupils across the Group

Catherine Barker, head of music and performing arts at United Learning, said: “Last night’s performance was absolutely spectacular. The sound of hundreds of students from across the country singing together has been truly moving and I am thrilled that the students received such a resounding round of applause from the audience. Not only has this project introduced our students to a vast array of different types of music, it has given them the chance to collaborate with their peers from across the country. These performances showed that music can unite us all – wherever we live and whatever our background. It has been incredibly poignant to see our choirs comprising students from a diverse range of cultures and I hope that Wassail! will continue to bring such enjoyment to all schools throughout the country.”