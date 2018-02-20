Regeneration vision under consideration during appeal

Promoters of a regeneration scheme for Bognor Regis on land they do not own fought to overturn a refusal of planning permission on Tuesday.

The Sir Richard Hotham Project’s vision for key sites, including the Regis Centre and Hothamton car park was rejected by landowners Arun District Council last February.

Arun has since begun progressing its own regeneration plans – with no public indication to date it was willing to take the project’s scheme forward.

Tuesday saw the project enact its right to appeal the rejection, with a hearing chaired by a government inspector. The appeal, at Arun Civic Centre, in Littlehampton, focused on the two refusal reasons given by the council’s development control committee – parking and design.

Councillors had argued the scheme failed to demonstrate acceptable levels of parking to serve the development and the wider role of the town as a tourist destination.

The project’s transport consultant, however, told the appeal overall public car parking spaces in the town would rise from 1,194 to 1,426 – claiming spaces were currently ‘underutilised’.

Arun planning officer Michael Eastham said the council was close to reaching agreement over parking. He said the council needed more time to study the latest evidence, received after the committee’s decision.

Mr Eastham held firm on Arun’s opposition to the scheme on design grounds, referencing the views of Design South East which heavily criticised the plans in an independent review of the plans last year.

But Colin Pullan, urban design director at Lichfields, said: “Design South East for reasons which are not clear didn’t pursue the normal course to actually discuss the proposal with the people that designed it.”

Both sides have applied for costs. A decision is expected at a later date. The plans include flats, retail, leisure and public realm improvements, including a theatre at Hothamton.