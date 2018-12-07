Recovery underway after car leaves road near Bognor

A road is partially blocked and recovery is underway after a car left the carriageway near Bognor this afternoon.

The incident involved a single vehicle on the Pagham Road near Lower Bognor Road.

Police are on the scene and recovery work is underway.

PC Pete May wrote in a tweet: “Lucky escape for this driver! Short delays expected while vehicle is recovered on Pagham Road near Chichester.”

