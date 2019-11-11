Mamas and Papas has laid off 130 staff members and shut six stores - here’s the full list of closures

Struggling maternity retailer Mamas & Papas has closed six of its stores and made 130 staff members redundant.

The Huddersfield-based company went into administration on Friday (8 Nov) - just days after its biggest rival, Mothercare.

‘Pre-pack administration’

After collapsing into administration, Mamas & Papas - which is owned by Bluegem Capital - was immediately re-purchased by companies controlled by Bluegem.

The move, known as a pre-pack administration, allowed Mamas & Papas to reduce some of its debts without private equity firm Bluegem having to relinquish its controlling stake in the company.

Despite the closure of six of its stores, the re-purchasing has allowed Mamas & Papas to keep 26 of its stores open, and saved around 600 jobs.

‘UK’s most popular nursery brand’

Riccardo Cincotta, the executive chairman of Mamas & Papas, said the store closures and administration were “necessary in a challenging market” to ensure the firm can realise “its considerable future potential”.

He said Mamas & Papas would continue to review its store portfolio in the light of changing shopper behaviour, but remained “fully focused on maintaining our position as the UK’s most popular nursery brand”.

“Our digital performance is tracking ahead of expectation, our wholesale distribution in the UK and internationally continues to grow,” he added.

Which stores are closing?

The six stores that Mamas & Papas have confirmed are closing are in the following locations:

AberdeenFarehamLeamingtonLincolnMilton KeynesPreston

Often described as the UK’s best-selling nursery brand, Mamas & Papas was founded in 1981 in Huddersfield, by David and Luisa Scacchetti.