Rape investigated in Chichester city centre

An investigation into a rape in Chichester city centre has seen detectives put up notices and question passers-by.

A spokesman said the offence took place in the area near Waitrose at Avenue de Chartres between 9pm and 10.30pm on May 1.

Last Tuesday, a week on from the incident, notices were put up by police and officers spent two hours questioning passers-by, they added.

The suspect for the attack is described as white, 25 to 35, 6ft 2in to 6ft 3in, of medium build, with dark spiked hair, a little bit of a beard, wearing a white T-shirt, and a navy blue jacket that was open over the t-shirt.

Detective inspector Sally Arbuckle said: “We continue to work closely with the victim, who is being offered support as our investigation continues.”

Anyone with information which might assist the investigation is asked to contact police via www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or by call 101, quoting Operation Dunderry.

For further information about police work to investigate sexual offences, advice and support, visit www.sussex.police.uk/rasso