Rail disruption between Gatwick and East Croydon

Rail passengers travelling between Gatwick and East Croydon have faced cancellations and delays this morning (Wednesday September 26).

Southern say that urgent repairs are being carried out on the track between these stations.

Earlier this morning it was advised that a track defect was found in the Coulsdon South area.

Network Rail operatives have been sent to carry out repairs, with the work estimated to take around 90 minutes.

The engineers arrived on site at 8.30am, and work is underway to repair the track.

This will be a temporary fix, with a permanent fix to be implemented overnight.

It is currently expected that once these initial repairs are complete, the train service will be able to resume; however, there will be a speed restriction in place which may result in delays on services through the area.

Currently, non stopping services that run on the fast lines between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon are subject to delays, cancellations and alterations.

A reduced Gatwick Express service is in operation.

Some Southern Southampton Central and Bognor Regis services will terminate and restart at Three Bridges.

This is also affecting Great Western Railway services which are currently unable to run between Redhill and Gatwick Airport.

Ticket acceptance is in place with the following:

- London Buses between Redhill and London Terminals

- London Underground on any reasonable route

- Mutual ticket acceptance between Southern and Thameslink

- Metrobus services northbound from Gatwick Airport