Rail delays and possible cancellations after weather warning

Rail services across Sussex face disruption today due to high winds, rail operators have warned.

Southern Rail has said that services across its network may be cancelled or delayed by up to ten minutes throughout today.

Network Rail is imposing temporary speed restrictions across Sussex and Kent between 10am and 7pm after the Met Office advised of ‘high winds and gusts exceeding 50mph’.

Risks from debris and trees falling onto the tracks mean the restrictions are implemented for safety, a notice on Southern Rail’s website explains.

The notice said: “This may cause delays to train services with possible late notice alteration and cancellation.

“Please take care when travelling through these areas today. If you notice anything unsafe, please notify station staff immediately or use the station help point wherever possible.

“Strong winds may also affect the running of rail replacement buses.”

Ticket restrictions with Southern and Thameslink only services have been lifted. First class seating restrictions will still remain.

The Gatwick Express has been suspended from 10am to 7pm. ‘Any Permitted Route’ ticket holders should travel with Southern or Thameslink between London, Gatwick Airport and Brighton.

Tickets can also be used with the London Underground between London Victoria, London Bridge and Blackfriars.