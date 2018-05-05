RAIL ALERT: Disruption after train breaks down at Gatwick Airport

A broken down train has caused disruption to services travelling to and from Gatwick Airport today (May 5).

Southern Rail said a train - travelling between Bognor Regis and London Victoria - developed a fault at the airport earlier this morning.

The problem could not be fixed and platform 4 was blocked.

Gatwick Express services have been suspended and there is a reduced service between Horsham and London, the rail service provider said.

Southern added pre-planned engineering works are also causing further disruption with ‘slow lines’ in and out of the airport.

Services to and from Gatwick are currently being diverted, cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Southern said the broken train had now been moved but disruption is expected to last until 1pm.

Delays are also being reported between Littlehampton and Worthing due to a points failure.