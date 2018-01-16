Public memorial to be held for fantastic history teacher

A public memorial is being held for a much-loved teacher who passed away last year.

Memories of Roger Butterworth will be shared in the sports hall of The Littlehampton Academy, formerly Littlehampton Community School where he taught history for 30 years, on Saturday at 1pm.

Funeral of Littlehampton history teacher Roger Butterworth. Pic Steve Robards

Co-organiser Emma Harrison Thayre, from Kendal Close, Littlehampton, was one of Mr Butterworth’s A-level history students and he was also her head of house.

The 38-year-old said: “So many people wanted to show their appreciation of what a fantastic colleague, teacher and friend he was.”

He died aged 69 on November 6 and hundreds attended his funeral on November 22. Click here to read more about his life.

The memorial is open to the public. If you are on Facebook, add the Memories Of Mr Roger Butterworth page and click on the event for more information.