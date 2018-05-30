Public meeting to be held about Bognor regeneration plans

Linear park proposals will be put to the people of Bognor at a special meeting.

A petition has also been started calling on Arun District Council to put a halt to its plans for the Hothampton site.

Bognor town councillor Matt Stanley said: “We have repeatedly called for greater public consultation, as well as responses to the community’s concerns about this project.

“Unfortunately during the last Arun District Council meeting, councillor Gillian Brown refused an invite to discuss the matter with Bognor Regis residents.”

“The Liberal Democrat party has decided to offer the residents a public meeting to discuss the linear park proposals.”

Mr Stanley, who is also a district councillor, said he thinks the regeneration of Bognor ‘has to work for the community’.

He added: “Alongside our public meeting we will be launching a petition to request that Arun put an immediate halt to their Linear Park project.”

The meeting will take place at the Jeneses Centre in Linden Road on June 21.

This independent move from the Lib Dems comes after the town council voted to explore how best to consult residents on regeneration.

To sign the petition, email Matt Stanley at matt.stanley1983@hotmail.com