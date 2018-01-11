Proposed changes to speed limits in Arundel

Consultation begins today (January 11) regarding proposals to lower the speed limit in three residential areas in Arundel and Tortington.

The changes have been drawn up by West Sussex County Council following a request from Arundel Town Council and include making a section of Mill Road – currently the national speed limit – 30mph.

The section which would be impacted is listed as between High Street and Swanbourne Lodge.

Making the residential areas 20mph (from 30mph) and making The Causeway 30mph (from 40mph) is also proposed.

Comments are due by February 1, see www.westsussex.gov.uk/TRO and search for JEA8011.

