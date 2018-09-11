Private school headmaster apologises after ‘cringeworthy’ advert

A private school has this week issued an apology after its advert for an upcoming open day suggested those who went there would eventually be rich enough to buy expensive cars.

Vinehall School, near Robertsbridge, was pilloried on social media after the advert appeared in several publications.

The advert has since been withdrawn.

The advert gave a story of a boy arriving in his father’s Volvo, but wishing he had the headmaster’s Jaguar.

After attending the school and being ‘very successful in business’ he buys his father a Jaguar when he retires.

People took to Twitter to express their outrage at the advert, branding it ‘cringeworthy’.

NickScribbler said: “Cringe. Not only awfully conceived but hideously written. Surely no copywriter involved here. Just someone who went to public school and now teaches at one.”

GT tweeted: “Are we now teaching children that the meaning of success is material wealth? Good grief we have a long way to go and a lot better must be done to teach the important things in life. Success is more than material.”

Snigdha tweeted: “How wonderfully tone deaf! A school is chosen for quality of education, pupil experience, school environment, subject choice, location and possibly Ofsted rating. The car the headmaster supposedly drives is utterly irrelevant.”

And Pippa Wheeler said: “What a poor advert that illustrates this school’s ‘core values’.”

Vinehall School headmaster Joff Powis said: “I very deeply regret the widespread offence caused by the recent open day advertisement.

“It was wholly misguided, and should never have seen the light of day. I must stress it is in no way a reflection of the ethos of our school and the worthwhile work we do here.

“We are taking a long hard look at how it came to be created in the first place, but as head, I must take full responsibility for its appearance, and can only apologise for such an unfortunate error of judgement.

“Vinehall prides itself on being a friendly, inclusive place, where the values of modesty and broad-mindedness are at the forefront of our guidance and teaching.”

The independent day and boarding school caters for children aged between two and 13.