Praise for young Raspberry Pi engineers

Two Felpham Community College students have earned praise from engineering experts after designing a product to raise awareness of air pollution.

Year 13 students Charlie Davies and Owen Simons were runners-up in their category at the national final of the PA Raspberry Pi competition, which called on entrants to use the credit card-sized computer to invent something to 'save the planet'.

Charlie and Owen joined other young engineers at the IET, in London, on April 17, where they showed off their project, Pi In The Sky.

The boys also took part in challeneges to decipher Morse code and decrypt the message using replica Enigma Machines, before attempting to build a bridge capable of supporting model cars.

One judge said of Pi In The Sky: “This is the most technically accomplished product we have seen… a very sophisticated piece of work… with a potential to grow through crowd sourcing. Well done boys.”

Aaron Connor, curriculum leader for ICT at Felpham, who supported the students and attended the competitions, said: “I am deeply proud of what Owen and Charlie have produced.

Charlie Davies and Owen Simons

“They worked extremely hard both in school and in their own time to produce a crowd sourcing solution to combat air pollution and the technical skill required was immense using multiple programming languages and skills.

“Every teacher hopes to have students with this level of dedication to their subject and I foresee great things in their future.

“They conducted themselves in an extremely professional manner and the way they interacted with judges, industry leaders and clients was a credit to themselves, the school and their parents.”