Post Office still ‘committed to maintaining’ an Aldwick service

The Post Office has said it is ‘committed to maintaining a service’ in Victoria Park, Aldwick.

The confirmation comes after the announcement of the current postmaster’s plans to retire prompted concerns for the future of the branch.

A spokesman for the Post Office said the vacancy is currently being advertised.

They added that any retailer or small business owner interested in running the Post Office and incorporating it into their business should ring 0845 266 8790 or email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk.