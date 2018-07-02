Post Office service announced for Walberton

This Friday will see the return of a Post Office service for Walberton.

The Post Office Ltd confirmed the outreach service is being introduced this week at Walberton Village Hall, The Street, Walberton, and that the postmaster for Alford will provide the service on a Friday from 9.30am – 12 noon.

In a statement, it added: “The branch closed temporarily in October 2017 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of premises, which we do not own, for Post Office use.”

Carlos Pereiera, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are pleased to be able to reinstate the service as a hosted outreach service whilst we continue to look for a permanent solution.

“I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that customers will continue to use the facility.”

