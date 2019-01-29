What is Chichester’s Local Plan Review, what are the key issues in it and how do you comment on it?

Residents and businesses are being reminded to have their say on the Local Plan Review before consultation ends on Thursday February 7.

People are being asked for their views about how and where development needs such as housing, employment and retail should be met and managed in Chichester District over the next 15 years.

The preferred approach document sets out the council’s proposed planning strategy for the period up to 2035.

The Local Plan does not include areas within the South Downs National Park. These areas are subject to a separate plan made by the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA).

Councillor Tony Dignum, Leader of Chichester District Council said: “This consultation is extremely important as the Local Plan affects where we live, work and relax, where new shops and community facilities are built and it also protects our historic buildings and the natural environment.

“It is crucial that as many people as possible comment on the draft plan so that councillors are informed of public views before they consider any changes to the plan.”

People can view and comment on the draft plan at www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanreview

Key issues in the plan:

Housing for 650 new homes a year is outlined in the preferred approach document:

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/have-your-say-on-future-of-district-in-chichester-s-local-plan-review-1-8739735

Larger parish allocations and strategic sites are listed here: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/chichester-local-plan-review-more-new-houses-in-plan-up-to-2035-1-8697690

A new link road is proposed between Fishbourne Roundabout and the A286 Birdham Road (Policy AL6):

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/transport/new-link-road-from-a286-to-the-a27-will-destroy-key-habitat-1-8773840

Quite a lot of the transport detail is in the accompanying Transport Study by PBA, including upgrades to the A27:

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/alternative-a27-upgrades-in-chichester-s-local-plan-may-cost-62million-1-8774072

Bus priority measures are also planned in the city and at Bognor Road roundabout to improve public transport links:

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/transport/bus-lane-proposed-for-a259-bognor-road-onto-a27-to-cut-public-transport-travel-times-1-8765102



There are also key changes to planning policy, such as an adjustment that will allow more non-retail shops such as cafés in South Street (Proposed Retail Policy):

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/business/more-eateries-could-be-allowed-in-chichester-s-south-street-1-8766032



And an exemption to make it easier to change the use of employment space such as offices and warehouses into leisure and community spaces, such as gyms (Policy DM9).

The council’s economic development service has said the Local Plan should support gyms:

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/business/growing-demand-for-gyms-supports-plan-for-grit-gym-in-chichester-1-8767089

Residents will be able to comment on the Local Plan Review: Preferred Approach document until February 7.

All documents can be viewed at www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanreview.

Reference print copies will also be at Chichester Library, Selsey Library, Southbourne Library and the Chichester District Council offices at East Pallant House, Chichester, and the South Downs Centre in Midhurst.