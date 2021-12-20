West Sussex community hub continuing to offer support throughout festive season

County Hall Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2105051 SUS-210505-160437001

With the festive season fast approaching, the Community Hub will still be open every day throughout Christmas and New Year for anyone needing support or experiencing hardship due to the pandemic.

Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue said: “Our Community Hub will be on hand every day over Christmas and New Year to support residents across the County. Residents can contact the Hub in confidence by calling 033 022 27980 or by completing a short online form.”

For anyone wanting to find information about how Covid-19 is affecting West Sussex, as well as information on the current restrictions, they can visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/coronavirus for more details.

Community Hub opening hours over the Christmas period:

Christmas Eve (Fri): 9am – 4pm

Christmas Day (Sat): 10am – 2pm

Boxing Day (Sun): 10am – 2pm

Monday 27 December (BH): 9am – 5pm

Tuesday 28 December (BH): 9am – 5pm

Wednesday 29 December: 8am – 8pm

Thursday 30 December: 8am – 8pm

Friday 31 December: 9am – 5pm

New Year’s Day (Sat): 10am – 2pm

Sunday 2 January: 9am – 5pm