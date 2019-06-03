Vandalism and misuse forces closure of Bognor Regis toilets

Regular vandalism and misuse of public toilets in Bognor Regis have led to their temporary closure.

Arun District Council will be carrying out work to the public conveniences next to the Regis Centre and says it hopes to reopen them by early July.

The council said regular vandalism and misuse had left the toilets ‘unserviceable’.

The nearest alternative public toilets are located on the promenade to the east or in Waterloo Square to the west, opposite the pier.

The Council will be working with the appointed contractor to continue to provide access to the disabled toilet at this location during these essential refurbishment works.

A spokesman said: “We understand this is not an ideal situation and we thank residents and visitors alike for their patience whilst we continue to work hard to remedy the current issues surrounding these facilities in order to re-open them ahead of the main summer holiday period.”

Under the previous Tory administration the council installed new toilets on the promenade last autumn, but they were then closed earlier this year after defects were discovered with the structure.

Temporary toilets have been installed at that location for the summer period.