Van drivers can now apply for permits to use West Sussex rubbish tips

West Sussex residents who drive a commercial-type vehicle can now apply for free permits to use rubbish tips from today (Wednesday August 1).

From the start of October anyone who uses a van, pickup truck or single-axle trailer will require one if using any of the county’s Household Waste Recycling Sites.

Reduced opening hours were introduced at all 11 sites in October 2016, while some locations were also closed for two days a week as part of cost-cutting measures.

Now West Sussex County Council is set to introduce free permits for certain types of vehicles to reduce cross-border waste tourism.

These will allow people living in West Sussex that drive a commercial-type vehicle to continue to dispose of their household waste.

Businesses still need to use the waste transfer stations and pay to dispose of their business waste.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Our county provides a good network of recycling sites with fewer restrictions and charges than neighbouring authorities.

“The sites are popular and well used which, at times, can cause queues and delay.

“The changes are intended to help speed up visits, avoid illegal commercial waste and encourage residents in other counties with large loads to use sites provided by their own local authority.”

In addition some vehicles will no longer be allowed to use HWRSs.

Restricted vehicles include:

• multi axle trailers (four wheels),

• horse boxes,

• tipper trucks,

• flatbed or dropside trucks,

• Luton type vans.

Meanwhile for health and safety reasons all trailers will be banned from Bognor Regis and Littlehampton sites.

Leaflets will be handed out at HWRSs to individuals affected by the changes in August and September before the scheme is fully implemented on October 1.

To find out more and apply visit the council’s website.