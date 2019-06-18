Two crematoria could be approved on same day

Two new crematoria in the Climping and Yapton areas could both be approved on the same day.

Southern Co-operative has submitted plans including a chapel on land south of the A259 off Grevatt’s Lane in Climping.

Artist's impression of the current building design for a crematorium in Climping. Picture contributed SUS-190129-150553001

Meanwhile Landlink Estates has separately applied for permission to build a single-chapel crematorium north of Grevatt’s Lane near Bilsham.

Both applications are due to be discussed by Arun District Council’s development control committee next Thursday (June 27).

Landlink’s application has attracted the most opposition, with 51 letters of objection received.

Representations suggested there was no need for a crematorium, it was located in the wrong place and would lead to congestion and safety issues on the A259.

Meanwhile the Climping application has garnered 28 objections compared to seven letters of support.

Concerns included the need to protect the Climping gap, congestion fears on the A259 and criticism of the ‘poor’ design.

Supporters argued there is a need for such a facility, which would be more convenient than travelling to Chichester or Worthing.

Yapton, Clymping and Middleton-on-Sea parish councils have all objected to both applications.

They argue that the gap between the settlements should be protected in relation to the Climping plan and raised highways issues on both applications.

Landlink’s application is for a 55-metre long building, with a flat-roofed covered porch over a waiting room/toilets area. This includes a changing places toilet facility.

There would be a remembrance court to one side of the main building, with a walled floral tribute area on the opposite side.

The site would be accessed from Grevatt’s Lane West with vehicles encouraged to then head west to a new vehicle access on to the A259.

The new A259 junction would be laid out to deter drivers from turning right on to the A259. The westbound carriageway would be widened to accommodate a 3.5 metre wide right turn ghost lane.

The Climping crematorium would be in a contemporary building with tiered curved vegetated roofs, including vestibule and waiting areas as well as a changing places toilet facility.

It has been designed so that mourners will enter the chapel from the southern entrance and exit via the western exit lobby into a covered walled floral tribute area incorporating a pergola and water feature.

The facility will be reached from a new access off the A259 close to the existing farmer’s access east of the site.

A new right turning lane for traffic approaching the site would be provided to prevent hold ups on the A259. This will require using part of the existing wide verge.