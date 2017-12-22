Tributes to Arun councillor Dougal Maconachie

An Arun district councillor who served for more than ten years has died – just four months after his wife lost her battle with cancer.

Dougal Maconachie passed away yesterday (December 21), Arun confirmed in a statement this morning.

Arun chief executive Nigel Lynn said: “Dougal was a highly regarded councillor, who cared deeply for the district and people he represented. We are deeply saddened to have lost both Dougal and Jacqui Maconachie in the last four months and, on behalf of Arun District Council, I offer my deepest sympathy to their family and friends.”

Dougal represented Barnham and Marine Wards during this time on Arun, while Jacqui served as a councillor for more than two decades.

Dougal was appointed chairman of the council between 2014 and 2015, supporting West Sussex Music Trust as his chosen charity during his tenure.

The council said he was a ‘determined and influential’ member of numerous committees during his time.

He also served on Bognor Regis Town Council in two stints – between 1995 and 1999 and since May, 2015.

A statement from the town council said he was a ‘great public servant and worked tirelessly’, while he was ‘a man of strong principles and beliefs who brought determination to matters with which he was involved’.

Arun leader Gill Brown said: “I will miss Dougal not just as a fellow councillor but as a very dear friend of over 30 years.

“He was kind, thoughtful and brave and had coped with not only his own serious ill health over the last few months but with the death of his beloved wife Jacqui. I will remember him as a true friend and will miss him greatly.”

Arun Liberal Democrats leader Dan Purchese said Bognor would be worse off without Dougal and Jacqui.

He said: “Dougal was a very well respected District and Town councillor and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was kind and gentle, and worked extremely hard for his community.

“Bognor Regis is worse off without Dougal and his wife Jacqui, who passed away only months ago. On behalf of our group, I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time.”

