The Conservative leader of Arun District Council has been unseated by independents.

Gill Brown has led the authority since 2006.

Hugh Coster and Tony Dixon have been elected in Aldwick East.

Trevor Bence was the other unsuccessful Conservative candidate.

More to follow.

RESULTS

Tony Dixon independent 1089

Hugh Coster independent 1086

Trevor Bence Conservative 789

Gillian Brown Conservatives 742