Top tips during ‘spring surge’ at rubbish tips

A ‘spring surge’ at West Sussex’s rubbish tips has prompted the county council to issue five top tips about using the sites.

The majority of Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRSs) have been closed for two days a week since October 2016 as part of cost-cutting measures.

Only Westhampnett, Burgess Hill and Crawley remained open all week, while opening hours across all sites were reduced by West Sussex County Council.

Since the start of April Worthing has become the fourth site to stay open all week during the summer.

But all four will be closed for a day a week from October to the end of March.

Following the recent change in weather and lighter evenings the council has reported a large increase in visitors to its HWRSs.

Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment, said: “The past couple of weeks have brought a dramatic improvement in the weather and at long last we can mow our lawns. As a result, there has been a big increase in residents visiting their local Household Waste Recycling Sites.

“This sudden spring surge has led to a number of very busy periods at our facilities across the county and sometimes quite a queue has built up.

“We are advising all users of our sites to make extra time for their visits and to follow our five top tips to make their visits as quick and hassle free as possible, allowing them to enjoy the rest of their evenings and weekends as intended.”

The council’s five tips are:

1. If you can, visit during the week, it is often quieter than at a weekend.

2. At the weekend sites tend to be busier first thing in the morning, so go later in the day to make your trip as hassle-free as possible.

3. When finding a space, take the next available free bay rather than waiting for a bay near a particular container. There are members of staff on site who will be happy to help you unload your car.

4. Try and go when you have a full load, this will save you having to do multiple trips.

5. Pack the car in sections, so you group your wood, garden waste, scrap metal etc together. This will allow you to easily unload and get all your stuff in the right container quickly and efficiently.

For more information about locations and opening times visit the dedicated website.

What do you think? Email the newsdesk.