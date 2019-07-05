These Arun planning applications have been submitted to the district council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 28 and July 5.

Planning applications

Aldingbourne

AL/51/19/PL: Springfield and land to rear, Hook Lane. Demolition of the existing dwelling & erection of 3 No 2-bed, 3 No 3-bed & 4 No 4-bed dwellings, access, landscaping & associated works.

AL/58/19/HH: Grindel, Level Mare Lane, Eastergate. Part demolition of garage and single storey extension.

AL/59/19/HH: Stanwick, Northfields Lane, Westergate. Two storey front extension, two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

Aldwick

AW/146/19/PO: 2 St Georges Gardens. Application to modify a Planning Obligation dated 23/05/2011 under Planning ref AW/295/10 relating to excluding individual owners of completed dwellings from liability.

AW/194/19/T: 8 Arun Way, Aldwick Bay Estate. Fell 26 No. Leylandii trees along North and West boundary.

AW/196/19/T: North East Corner of Trotyn Croft, Aldwick Felds. Crown lift to maximum 1.6m to 1 No. Common Lime tree.

AW/197/19/T: 35 Churchill Avenue, West Meads. Fell 1 No. Leylandi tree.

AW/199/19/T: 28 Craigweil Lane. Fell 1 No. Ash tree.

Angmering

A/41/19/PL: Grey Barn, Rectory Lane. Readvertisement due to amended description. Demolition of existing carport structure and construct a replacement garage. Construct porch over front door. This application may affect the character and appearance of Angmering Conservation Area. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

Arundel

P/53/19/L: Inglenook Hotel, 253-255 Pagham Road, Pagham. Listed building consent for the demolition of modern side extension & 2.25m of boundary wall.

AB/65/19/DOC: 15 Maltravers Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/29/19/L relating to Condition No 3 - material for proposed front door, glazed wall & doorway & any new internal doors.

AB/66/19/DOC: 44 Tarrant Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/99/18/L relating to Condition No 5 - materials.

Bersted

BE/75/19/HH: 5 Finch Gardens. Loft conversion to form new 2nd floor with front dormer projection.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/19/19/HH: 92 Barnham Road, Barnham. First floor extension over existing garage, conversion of garage to habitable rooms, conversion of conservatory including pitched roof.

Bognor Regis

BR/194/19/PL: 33 Chichester Road. Installation of replacement plant equipment, new external freezer all within an existing compound with a new timber hit & miss fence to enclose.

Climping

CM/36/19/PL: Land adjacent to Church Farm Barn, Horsemere Green Lane. Retention of replacement fencing & proposed replacement entrance gates. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

CM/33/19/PL: Atherington Lodge, Climping Street. Demolition of 1 No. existing dwelling & erection of 1 No. new dwelling.

East Preston

EP/81/19/L: Wistaria Cottage, The Street. Listed building consent for Orangery to replace existing rear conservatory.

EP/63/19/HH: 91 Worthing Road. Readvertisement due to Changes to proposed development. Single storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

EP/75/19/PL: Seahaven (Land West of Ash Hollow), Seafield Road. 1no. new dwelling (re-submission of approved application reference EP/105/16/PL).

EP/74/19/HH: 2 Hillview Crescent. Hip to barn hip extension, north dormer extension, single storey rear extension.

EP/78/19/HH: Apple Tree, Montpelier Road. Demolition of existing hipped roof extension at rear & construction of new flat roof extension to rear & side.

EP/77/19/HH: St Johns Cottage, South Strand. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey extension to the rear, extension of existing master bedroom & existing balcony on first floor to the rear side & new front porch.

EP/80/19/HH: Wistaria Cottage, The Street. Orangery to replace existing rear conservatory.

Felpham

FP/132/19/PL: Grassmere Parade, Shop 3, Felpham Road. Change of use from a Launderette (Sui Generis) to use as cafe (A3 Restaurants & Cafes). Installation of fully functional commercial kitchen & extraction system at the rear of the premises using the existing space.

FP/133/19/T: 4 Lauren Gardens, Bognor Regis. Pollard 1 No. Oak tree by 2m.

FP/135/19/HH: 21 South Drive. Side extension to bungalow with garage conversion.

FP/145/19/T: 21 Virginia Gardens. Crown reduction by 4m to 1 No. Oak tree.

Littlehampton

LU/152/19/HH: 64 Cornwall Road. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension and loft conversion (Amendment to LU/255/18/HH).

LU/200/19/PL: HM Coastguard Lookout Station, The Promenade. Variation of condition 2 imposed under LU/98/17/PL relating to approved plans for minor fenestration alterations & use of zinc instead of concrete tiles & render.

Middleton

M/53/19/PL: 7 Alleyne Way, Elmer. Demolition & erection of 1 No. dwelling.

Pagham

P/54/19/HH: 14 Shirley Close. Erection of single storey side annex and orangery.

Rustington

R/151/19/DOC: Rustington Convalescent Home, Sea Road, Littlehampton. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref R/85/15/L relating to Condition No 8 - schedule of materials and finishes.

R/137/19/PL: Beach Court, Harsfold Road/Cove Road. Replacement of balconies.

R/154/19/T: Walnut Tree House, 21 The Street. Fell 1 No. Horse Chesnut tree.

R/157/19/HH: 14 Harsfold Road. Rear two storey extension and side dormer. New porch, internal reordering, renovation and associated works.

R/156/19/HH: 36 The Parkway. Amended 1st floor design incorporating the removal of balcony and decrease of footprint to the already Approved R/275/18/HH - “Demolition of existing double garage and erection of 2 storey side extension to include new garage, home office, multipurpose living area and 3 bedrooms”, and Approved Non Material Amendment NMA R/68/19 - “to lower eve height on southern elevation”.