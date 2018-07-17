Sussex MPs to vote against starting summer break early

Several Sussex MPs have vowed to vote against starting Parliament’s summer recess early.

The Government has tabled a motion so that the break for MPs would begin five days earlier than originally planned.

Several Conservative MPs in Sussex have said they will vote against the motion, due to be raised this afternoon (Tuesday July 17).

On Twitter Sir Nicholas Soames, Tory MP for Mid Sussex, said: “An appalling decision to adjourn House on Thursday which I will not support. We have much work to do outside the Brexit SNAFU.#whoisinchargeoftheclatteringtrain.”

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield tweeted: “I will be voting against bringing summer recess forward. It’s no wonder people have such a low opinion of politicians with ideas like this.”

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, added: “If the Goverment persevere with a vote to bring the recess forward I will certainly vote against it. We still have plenty to do.”

Meanwhile Peter Kyle, Labour MP for Hove, said: “Liam Fox says that Government carries on and won’t be affected by Parliament going into recess early.

“But it will carry on without scrutiny from Parliament, that’s the point and why I will vote against it.

“This cowardly little Government will stop at nothing to avoid scrutiny. I wonder why?”