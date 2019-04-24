Safety concerns over plans for 5G tower in Bognor

A planning application for a 5G-emitting tower to be put on top of a Bognor building has raised safety concerns with councillors and residents.

The application (BR/89/19/PL) was for the replacement of six antennae with a ten metre tower on top of Fitzleet House, Queensway, to provide 5G data coverage.

It has been reported to be 20 times faster than 4G.

The technology has also sparked debate about its effects on public health.

At a planning and licensing town council committee meeting on Tuesday evening the plans were discussed by councillors and members of the public, with some sharing their fears over the effect of the technology on public health.

Resident Jim Ranson said: “We have been looking at social media for some time and there’s a lot of controversy to 5G technology. In particular, in terms of damage to health.We are very open minded and we are not saying that we know this for a fact but there seems very little proof that this technology is safe.

“It uses a technology that is very similar to microwaves and we know that microwaves are very damaging to tissue.”

Frances Ranson, said: “5G goes through brick so it can go through anything. No one is safe in their own home. Isn’t there a duty of care?”

Ms Ranson brought a file containing what she called 90 pages of evidence which was handed to the committee for further reading.

Jeanette Warr (Lib Dem) said: “It will be great to use it for a while until we all get sick from it. Not only are we killing ourselves but we are killing the environment at the same time.”

The committee objected to the application on the grounds of its height, noise caused by wind, and the effect on public health.