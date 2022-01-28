Rolls Royce building plans submitted

Plans to build a temporary event structure at the Rolls Royce building have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The structure proposed at the Rolls Royce headquarters in Westhampnett will be in place for two years.

In the design and access statement Rolls Royce Motor Cars wrote: “The main purpose of the structure is to accommodate a number of marketing activities and events planned.

“Its use will be wide ranging but will extend to VIP and client hosting and hospitality functions.

“The structure will showcase a new model in a closed room environment for small groups and individuals.

“This special experience for individuals and small groups also assists in minimising covid risks.

“Due to the purpose of the structure, it is critical that it remains separate from the existing buildings on site,”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 22/00090/FUL