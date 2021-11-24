Repair work to 16th century home in Chichester approved
Plans to repair a West Pallant house that had been previously damaged by numerous vehicles has been approved by Chichester District Council.
The proposal will see repair works done on the 16th century property in West Pallant in Chichester.
Other repairs will include a rebuild of a plinth and an installation of new handrails to both the front and rear entrances.
The Chichester house has been in need of major repairs since a van collided into the side of the building in October last year.
Due to the impact to the house, several cracks have appeared on the exterior of the building and existing cracks have already widened.
The impact has also resulted in water coming into the property at lower levels, forming damp patches on the wall in the basement.
Chichester District Councillor Anne Scicluna commented at the time of the collision: “It’s tragic because it is a beautiful building. They are all listed and in a conservation area.
“It’s a lovely part of Chichester and we have got to protect it. It’s a matter of getting everybody together and sorting this out.”
Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee raised no objection to the proposal.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s website and use the planning reference 21/02359/LBC
Have you read?: Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district