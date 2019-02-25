Relocated smoking shelter for Butlin’s staff accommodation

Plans to relocate a smoking shelter at accommodation for staff working at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis are set to be approved.

The holiday resort company has ownership interests in a number of buildings including St Joseph’s, which is a former care home in Albert Road.

A planning application from Butlin’s originally proposed to relocate the smoking shelter to a location behind Walton House, alter its size an design, enable its use by up to six people from 10pm-7am and extend the permitted hours of the conservatory.

But following objections from Arun District Council’s environmental health officers the applicant agreed to maintain the approved hours of the conservatory and maintain the two-person restriction on the smoking shelter.

The application now only proposes the relocation of the shelter and slight amendments to its size and design.

It is due to be discussed by the council’s development control committee next Wednesday (March 6).

According to council planning officers; “The structure will be slightly different in size and materials. It is not considered that the shelter will give rise to a material increase in any existing visual or residential harm and for this reason, the application is recommended for approval subject to the following conditions.”