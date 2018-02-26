Refugee team given new kit for first match

Nations United play their first football match this Sunday and will wear their new kit thanks to a generous donation.

The side is made up of young refugees who are helped by Sanctuary in Chichester, and last Monday Sarah Nunn visited the weekly drop-in session to donate £500 on behalf of Script House Clearance (SHC), a charity established by retired vicar Stephen Nunn to protect trafficked women and children in Kolkata.

Sarah Nunn (centre) donating the cheque to players and coaches

The new kit will show SHC’s support and promote interest in the two charities at the same time.

Sanctuary chairman Roger Pask said: “Besides being a very generous donation this is a wonderful example of two local charities working in partnership. “While benefitting local young asylum-seekers, we will also be promoting awareness of a way of supporting a group of women and children in desperate need on the other side of the world.”

Together with other money Sanctuary in Chichester has raised for this project, the donation will mean that the team will be able to wear their new kit for their first match at Chichester College on Sunday, March 4, at 10am.

Spectators are welcome to come and show their support.

Further details of the work of Sanctuary in Chichester do to support refugees in the area can be found by clicking here

People interested in volunteering their support or involvement welcome to contact Roger at rogerpask@btinternet.com